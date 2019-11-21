SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Festival of Trees kicks-off on Saturday at the Orr Building on the Illinois State Fair Grounds.
Started by Memorial Medical Center Foundation back in 1989, the festival was created to raise funds for the new programs and projects for the community.
Each year the festival adopts a different holiday theme, this year the theme is Jingle Bells and Sea Shells. Hundreds of local designers transform the Orr Building into a winter wonderland of ornate trees, wreaths and displays.
The nine-day event features for more 300 designed items and fun things for all ages of the family to enjoy.
Memorial's Festival of Trees is an annual event that raises money for health-related projects and programs at Memorial Health System and in the community. Since 1989, the Festival has raised more than $5.3 million. One of those projects is the Stop the Bleed program, which works to train people on how to asses and help in mass bleeding situations.
Nearly 35,000 people attend and walk through the Orr Building. The Festival officially opens Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It's $5 for adults and $3 for children ages 3-12. Children under 2 are free. For more information about times and prices click here.