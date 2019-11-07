SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The preparations for the Festival of Trees are underway in the Orr Building at the Illinois State Fair Grounds.
The event kicks-off on Nov. 23 with thousands of people expected to attend.
Memorial Medical Center Foundation started the Festival of Trees in 1989. It's the largest fundraiser put on by the medical group and it's raised more than $5.3 million for health-related projects and programs for Memorial Health System and the Springfield community.
"It's a great way to kick-off your holiday season," said Amanda Johnson, event manager.
Currently, the festival is in search of volunteers for its 30th annual event.
More than 1,000 volunteers are needed to assist with a variety of tasks, like running the train, decorating gingerbread cookies, assisting in crafts and working in the kitchen. Johnson said they have 1,600 shifts open for volunteers during the month of November.
"A lot of people make it a tradition. They come out with their family, their friends, their neighbors, their coworkers," she said "We love seeing that when people come out in groups."
The theme this year is "Jingle Bells and Sea Shells", Johnson explained they are hauling in 2.2 tons of sand to put on display.
"It takes on a new life each year, a lot of the designers take on that theme so you are going to see a lot of beach and tropical theme trees and we don't have that here in the Mid-west," said Johnson.
The Orr Building is taking shape as volunteers prepare for festival goers. On Wednesday IDOC offenders were busy setting up trees and garland.
"They are vital to us. We wouldn't have be able to have this event without the help of their volunteers with the corrections and work crew from them."
The festival's hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 23, Nov. 25-27 and Nov. 29-30; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 24 and Dec. 1; and 4-8 p.m. Nov. 28 (Thanksgiving Day).
Volunteers must be at least 14-years-old, to register click here.