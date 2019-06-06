DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A group that holds street festivals for peace is planning a special memorial for those killed by community violence.
For years, Stop the Violence Project has held street festivals around Central Illinois to prevent violence and build community.
On June 29, the organization is holding a new kind of festival to honor families who have lost loved ones to violence. Along with the usual free food, games and music, this festival will also include remarks from those families.
“We want them to have a platform and a voice to be able to speak and share with people,” said coordinator Rev. Jessie Bates. “No one can tell you better than a person who’s actually experienced that type of trauma.”
The event is planned for June 29 at Garfield Park in Decatur. Registration begins at 11:30, and the event runs from noon to 3 p.m.