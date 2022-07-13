(WAND WEATHER) - Typical summer weather is in the forecast over the next week for Central Illinois.
While we'll see plenty of sunshine today with highs in the mid-80s, there could be a few isolated showers.
Overnight lows for the next couple of nights will drop back into the low-to-mid-60s.
After more sunshine Thursday, scattered shower and thunderstorm chances go up Friday into the weekend. The best chances will be Friday and Sunday.
Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend with highs well into the 80s.
It turns hot and humid again next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.