(WAND WEATHER) - A stretch of nice late summer weather is on the way to Central Illinois.
Morning fog will give way to more sunshine later today. While most of us will be dry, a few isolated showers are possible.
Sunshine returns Wednesday through Friday with highs warming into the low-to-mid-80s. Overnight lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.
By Saturday, showers return and rain is likely Sunday.
Weekend highs will be dropping into the 70s by Sunday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
