(NBC) - The numbers are out, and the rate of Americans without health insurance rose last year.
This is the first time that's happened since the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2014.
Roughly 27.5 million Americans did not have any health insurance in 2018. That's about 8.5 percent of the population. That's up from 7.9 percent in 2017.
In 2018, the Trump Administration cut the advertising budget for the ACA’s open enrollment period by 90 percent.
Officials say this resulted in approximately 400 thousand fewer people who signed up for health insurance.