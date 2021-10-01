Macon, Ill (WAND) – Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin, (D) Illinois, is introducing legislation he believes will reduce gun violence by preventing the theft of firearms from federally-licensed gun dealers (FFL). A gun dealer in Macon says lawmakers should go after the bad guys not honest gun shop owners.
The Chicago Tribune reported a gun stolen in Wisconsin from a gun store in 2017 has been linked to 27 shootings in Chicago. Durbin’s legislation seeks to address so-called “smash and grab” burglaries by requiring all firearms to be securely stored when an FFL is not open for business. Either in safes or by fastening them to an anchored steel rod.
“We are awash in guns,” Durbin said on Friday. “You’ve got to store your inventory in a way that people just can’t come in there and knock down the front door and steal a ton of guns.”
Dan Cooley, owner of the Bullet Trap in Macon, tells WAND News many of Durbin’s proposals are already law in the state of Illinois but may not be accepted in other states. Cooley says honest gun dealers should not be held responsible for the actions of criminals.
“Increase penalties on these clowns doing this. Let’s make an automatic 10-year sentence. No discussion. No nothing. You’ll serve ten-years if you break into a gun store,” Cooley stated.
Senator Durbin’s legislation is also sponsored by Congressman Brad Schneider, (D) Illinois.
