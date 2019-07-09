PEORIA, Ill. (WAND)- Yingying Zhang's death has hurt her family emotionally, medically and financially, Zhang's fiance told jurors Tuesday.
Xiaolin Hou continued his testimony during the second day of sentencing for Brendt Christensen, who has been convicted of kidnapping and killing Zhang.
"The impact (on Yingying's family) is too big and severe," Hou said. "Yingying was their promised girl, but now they lose their future."
Hou said Zhang's family have been particularly troubled by their inability to bring her remains home to China. He said he has tried to help comfort Zhang's family.
"They blame themselves," he said. "They seem to need to leave their daughter so far from home."
Often, family members cannot eat or sleep, Hou said.
Hou had planned to move to the United States after earning his PhD to pursue post-doctoral work and be near Zhang, he said.
"(Her death) has totally changed the track of my life ... and taken away the most important person in my 30 years of life," Hou said.
Defense attorneys called for a mis-trial after Hou referred to "what that criminal did," a reference which they said violates rules for victim-impact testimony. Judge James Shadid denied the request for a mis-trial and agreed to instruct jurors to disregard that portion of testimony.
Prosecutors also played video of an interview with Shang Wu, another of Yingying Zhang's college friends, who described her as a safety-conscious person who bought special alert devices for friends visiting Beijing.
"I dind't expect something so serious because, based on Yingying's personality, she had certain self-protection capabilities ... she wouldn't have gotten into a stranger's car," said Wu.
Shortly before her disappearance, Zhang told her friend that she had been accepted into a PhD program at the University of Illinois. She went on to describe how her friend's death affected her.
"I became dispirited at one time, dispirited about this world," said Wu. "I felt that life was unfair."
Later in the morning, prosecutors again called FBI Agent Anthony Manganaro to the stand, again playing video clips of interviews in which Christensen told investigators he had been playing video games on the day of Yingying Zhang's disappearance before admitting to picking up an Asian woman in her 20s.
They also showed photographs from Christensen's apartment and car that showed heavy cleaning, along with blood in his bedroom. They also played recordings of phone calls Christensen made to his wife from the Macon County Jail. In those calls, Christensen tells his wife to tell his girlfriend not to talk to anyone about the case except his attorneys.
In cross-examination, defense attorney Elisabeth Pollock pointed out that there was no evidence of Yingying Zhang's presence in Christensen's bathroom, where he told his girlfriend he violently killed her. Christensen's defense has suggested his accounts were fueled by alcohol, fantasy and a desire to impress his then-girlfriend.
They also pointed out that a cadaver dog that alerted to the bathroom vanity did not alert to Christensen's bedroom, where blood had pooled beneath the carpet.
Prosecutors say they plan to call Yingying Zhang's father and brother to testify Tuesday afternoon. They also plan to show video of an interview with Yingying Zhang's mother.