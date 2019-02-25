DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A fight on Friday night at Krazy Skate led to the arrest of a man wanted on two warrants.
According to a sworn statement, a Decatur Police Department officer was called to 3710 N. Greenswitch for the report of a large fight. While the officer was helping break up the fight, he spotted a suspect wanted on two warrants out of Macon County.
The officer attempted to arrest the man known as Shontrez Smith. While the officer had Smith's hand, he was able to forcefully pull his wrist out of the officer’s grip and run northbound from the parking lot.
Smith refused to stop, and the officer pursued him to a wooded area. Smith jumped into a creek and began swimming.
Officers searched the wooded area for about 15 minutes before Smith tried to exit the creek.
Smith was arrested and transported to a local hospital. While at the hospital Smith told the officer that once he got out of jail he would rape and kill his kids.