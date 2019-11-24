MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (WAND) - Looks like it was more than just "Eat, Drink and Play" at a Dave & Buster's in Missouri Saturday night.
An employee confirmed that a fight broke out at around 8:45 p.m and the building was evacuated.
Witnesses say there were at least two fights inside the building involving teenage girls and the fighting eventually made its way to the parking lot.
There was a large police response on the scene. Police say no one was hurt.
The business closed early that night. It usually closes at 1 a.m. on Saturdays.