Chicago, Ill (WAND) – Survivors and lawyers are pushing for the release of names of 500 priests named in a report by the Illinois Attorney General investigating priest abuse.
Attorney Jeff Anderson says his firm is preparing a comprehensive report on abuse in the Catholic church. The report will contain the names of priests, living and dead, that his firm is aware of after handling hundreds of abuse cases over the past twenty years.
“Including pictures, including identities, and including backgrounds and histories that we have begun to assemble and we’ll issue on February 11th,” Anderson said at a Chicago news conference.
The Attorney Generals report was released in December. The office is investigating each diocese in Illinois including those in Springfield and Peoria. The investigation was opened after a Pennsylvania grand jury reported widespread abuse throughout they Keystone state.
The WAND News I-TEAM has been following clergy abuse in the Catholic church for several months.