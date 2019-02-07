SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The fight for minimum wage to raise to $15 an hour has cleared another hurdle at the Illinois Capitol.
On Thursday, the Senate passed SB 1 39 to 18.
The bill would gradually increase the minimum wage over a six year period.
The minimum wage of $8.25 per hour, where it has sat since 2010, would go to $9.25 on Jan. 1, 2020. After a bump to $10 on July 1, 2020, the wage would increase $1 each Jan. 1 until 2025.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker has said he will sign the bill into law before he lays out his budget plan on Feb. 20. The bill was vetoed by former Gov. Rauner last year.
Pritzker released the following statement after the bill passed the Senate:
"Today, the state senate made it clear that working families in Illinois deserve a raise, and they're going to get one. If you live in this state and put in a hard day’s work, you should be able to afford to put a roof over your head and food on the table. This is a long time coming, and we’re not done yet, but we’re closer than ever before."
Citing a study by the Illinois Economic Policy Institute, a La Grange-based nonprofit, Michael Carringan, president of the Illinois AFL-CIO, said an increased minimum wage would benefit 1.4 million workers, or nearly one-quarter of the state's workforce. It would benefit Illinois' economy to the tune of $19 billion a year and produce $380 million in new state tax revenue, the study contends.
But small businesses with thin margins remain the major concern for Republicans. Lightford's plan includes a withholding-tax credit for business of 50 or fewer employees starting at 25 percent and decreasing until it ends in 2026, at which point only employers with five or fewer workers would keep a 5 percent credit, the 2025 level.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.