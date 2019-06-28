DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A legal battle between Jim Root and Tony Brown over the Macon County sheriff’s race is ongoing after a judge’s Friday ruling.
Brown, who was elected Macon County’s sheriff over Root by a razor-thin margin in the 2018 election (19,655 to 19.654 votes), filed several motions to dismiss a petition from Root contesting the results. A judge denied the motions, moving the case forward in courts.
On Dec. 19, 2018, Root began a discovery recount in select Macon County precincts, then claimed that two votes in Hickory Point Township Precinct 7 and another two in Hickory Point Township Precinct 1 should have counted in his favor. He also claimed several ballots should not have counted for Brown.
Root’s petition claimed “mistakes and fraud” happened when ballots were cast and counted in the sheriff’s race. After the judge’s ruling, Root said he’s grateful the case is continuing.
“As this case moves forward in the courts, I have no doubts there will be more motions and stall tactics, attempting to deny the true outcome of the election,” Root said. “But rest assured, my team and I will keep fighting until the actual election results are verified and accurate.”
WAND-TV reached out to Brown for comment on the ruling Friday night.
PDF documents of Root’s reaction to the ruling and the court filing are attached to this story.