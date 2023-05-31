SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fight that turned deadly on Wednesday evening.
Just after 6 p.m., deputies were called to a fight in progress in the 300 block of South Paul St. in Springfield. It was reported that during the fight, one man pulled out a handgun and shot the subject he was fighting.
On arrival, deputies found a man in his 30s who had been shot in the chest. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Deputies located another man in his 50s with a gunshot wound to his back. He was conscious and alert and able to speak. SCSO detectives are canvassing the area for witnesses.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers or the SCSO Investigations Division at 217-753-6840.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.