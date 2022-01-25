NOKOMIS, Ill. (WAND) - Hundreds of residents across central Illinois do not have easy access to a grocery store. These areas are often called food deserts, or areas of food insecurity.
Jack Tosetti remembers a time when Nokomis was booming and grocery stores were within walking distance.
"We actually had 6 or 7 grocery stores- every neighborhood had a grocery store," Tosetti explained.
But over the years, Tosetti said he saw business dry up. The businessman said it forced neighbors to start working and shopping out of town at cheaper box stores.
"It changed the entire dynamics, the pricing, the people working out of town for jobs- because most of the local jobs dwindled away," Tosetti added.
Nokomis is one of many food deserts across central Illinois. The town lost its Kroger in early 2021, but since it closed, neighbors have had to drive miles out of town to get basic groceries.
"There's essentials you have to have with every community, and number one is people need to buy groceries," Tosetti explained.
Dr. Kenneth Laundra said this is especially challenging in rural and low income communities.
"Fresh fruits and vegetables and organic foods are more expensive and people don't have money. Also they don't have access to these stores that sell this kind of produce," Laundra, associate professor of sociology at Millikin University, told WAND News.
Shoppers in these towns often rely on discount stores because they're the only shop in town.
"Maybe they don't have transportation or maybe like in the case of Torrance Park, maybe there's no store that people without cars can drive to," Laundra added.
This is why he is working with Millikin University and the city of Decatur to create community gardens in vacant lots. Eventually the goal is to have neighbors run these gardens, and allow anyone to pick up fresh produce for free.
"All in an effort to raise awareness, get the community involved so they can eventually take over these spaces for residents in the future," Laundra explained.
He hopes to expand this model across more lots in the region.
Tosetto told WAND News there is good news for Nokomis as well. He said Dollar General has purchased the old Kroger property and plans to install a market-style store with fresh produce.
