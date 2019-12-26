MOUNT ZION, Ill. (WAND) - Filippo Galbo of Filippo's Pizza and Pasta passed away Christmas Eve morning.
The restaurant posted on Facebook, "A mountain of a man left this world to continue his journey into the afterlife. The world is a little poorer without the namesake out our little restaurant in it, but we would like to wish Filippo Galbo a safe journey to his next destination. Rest easy and in peace."
The restaurant will be closed for several days as the Galbo family grieves.
They will reopen Thursday, January 2.