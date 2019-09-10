CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The third and final suspect wanted for lawn equipment theft has been arrested, according to the Charleston Police Department.
Police arrested Brian Nicholson of Paris in connection to a theft of lawn equipment and a trailer from a Charleston homeowner back in mid-August.
Two others were arrested in connection to the crimes last week. Tabitha Munds and Charles "Justin" Richey are facing preliminary charges of theft.
Officials say, they were able to recover most of the stolen property.
Nicholson is being held in the Coles County Jail on theft charges.