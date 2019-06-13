Forsyth, Ill (WAND) – Friday the final Forsyth Classic will tee off at the Hickory Point Golf Course for the final time. Although there remains some hope it will return in future years.
The Forsyth Classic is on the Symetra Tour and is a stepping-stone for women athletes looking to play their way into the LPGA. The Forsyth Classic is the longest running event on the tour having started 35 years ago.
“There is conversation maybe of someone else taking it on and I’m sure that everyone will step-up to try and help that person,” Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director Teri Hammel told WANDs Doug Wolfe. “But at this point in time it seems like it’s our last one. So, we’re going to go out with a bang.”
An international event the Forsyth Classic attracts golfers from around the world and across the United States. The winner will take home $30,000 at the end of the scheduled three-day event.