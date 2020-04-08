Illinois governor gets bill legalizing industrial hemp

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture released final harvest numbers from the 2019 hemp growing season.

651 Hemp Growers licenses were issued for the 2019 season. All but 137 of those licensees planted at least an acre, resulting in over 2.27 million pounds of total yield, with 73% of acres planted being harvested.  

“We are encouraged by these yield numbers and optimistic for the 2020 growing season,” said Jerry Costello, IDOA Acting Director.  “The Department has been diligently working to open markets for growers to sell their hemp.  We recently developed a policy allowing licensed hemp growers to sell product to licensed cannabis cultivators for use in medical and adult-use cannabis products.”

Harvest numbers have been broken down into four categories and a fifth to account for undefined variables in reporting. 

Farmers reported harvesting 1,482,489 pounds of Biomass, 595,128 pounds of flower, 65,489 pounds of seed and 15,107 pounds of stalk. 

Biomass and flower are used for their CBD oil, stalks for industrial uses, and seed will be planted this year or used for hemp seed oil. 

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2020 Hemp growing season.  If you are interested in growing or processing hemp, click HERE.

3/31/2020

 

Units

Totals

Acres Planted

                 7,141.03

Acres Harvested

                 5,233.20

Percent Harvested

73%

Yield- Stalk lbs

               15,107.00

Yield-Biomass lbs

         1,482,428.96

Yield-Flower lbs

            595,128.20

Yield-Seed lbs

               65,489.30

Yield- Unknown lbs

               69,290.00

TOTAL YIELD ALL UNITS (lbs)

         2,227,443.45

Total Reports Complete

                           611

Total Reports
Awaiting Yield Clarification
(Reported above as yield unknown)

                               6

 

 

# Licensee who planted Zero Acres

                           137

#  Licensee who Planted Over 5 Acres

                           119