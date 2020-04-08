SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Agriculture released final harvest numbers from the 2019 hemp growing season.
651 Hemp Growers licenses were issued for the 2019 season. All but 137 of those licensees planted at least an acre, resulting in over 2.27 million pounds of total yield, with 73% of acres planted being harvested.
“We are encouraged by these yield numbers and optimistic for the 2020 growing season,” said Jerry Costello, IDOA Acting Director. “The Department has been diligently working to open markets for growers to sell their hemp. We recently developed a policy allowing licensed hemp growers to sell product to licensed cannabis cultivators for use in medical and adult-use cannabis products.”
Harvest numbers have been broken down into four categories and a fifth to account for undefined variables in reporting.
Farmers reported harvesting 1,482,489 pounds of Biomass, 595,128 pounds of flower, 65,489 pounds of seed and 15,107 pounds of stalk.
Biomass and flower are used for their CBD oil, stalks for industrial uses, and seed will be planted this year or used for hemp seed oil.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture is accepting applications for the 2020 Hemp growing season. If you are interested in growing or processing hemp, click HERE.
3/31/2020
Units
Totals
Acres Planted
7,141.03
Acres Harvested
5,233.20
Percent Harvested
73%
Yield- Stalk lbs
15,107.00
Yield-Biomass lbs
1,482,428.96
Yield-Flower lbs
595,128.20
Yield-Seed lbs
65,489.30
Yield- Unknown lbs
69,290.00
TOTAL YIELD ALL UNITS (lbs)
2,227,443.45
Total Reports Complete
611
Total Reports
6
# Licensee who planted Zero Acres
137
# Licensee who Planted Over 5 Acres
119