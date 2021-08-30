DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Show organizers and exhibitors with the Farm Progress Show have put the last touches on everything ahead of opening day on Tuesday morning.
On Tuesday at 8 a.m., the gates open for the annual Farm Progress Show. Matt Jungmann, events director, said Monday is always a hectic day with the exhibitors getting their equipment in, but he's excited for what the next three days will bring.
"We have several hundred exhibitors and every one of them has questions, troubles and needs, so we have things pretty well in hand," he said. "We are just doing our best to try to get these exhibitors to get the final touches put in place."
The three-day event is held at Progress City in Decatur. There is more than 300 acres of demonstrations, exhibitors and the latest AG technology. Chloe Kaufman, senior director of digital innovation and marketing for the show, said it's her first year and she's impressed with how massive the event is.
"This is enormous," said Kaufman. "People try to describe it to me, but there is no way to describe this. It is the biggest event I have ever participated in, let alone helped to manage."
The COVID-19 pandemic forced show organizers to cancel the event last year in Boone, Iowa. Those eager to catch of glimpse of the latest technology haven't had the opportunity for more than two years.
"We are expecting a big crowd, you know everyone has been kind of cooped up and there has been cooped up," said Jungmann. "There has been product introductions for the last two years straight, but nobody has see any of it in person."
The Farm Progress Show rotates from Boone, Iowa to Decatur. In 2020, the show was supposed to be in Iowa, but because of the pandemic it was canceled. WAND News asked Jungmann why the show wasn't in Boone this year since missing last year and he said they have contracts in place so staying in Illinois was the best option for 2021.
"We are really excited to get back to Boone, you know it will be the first time since 2018. So, a four-year break for Boone, they are ready to go," he said.
The Farm Progress Show starts Tuesday, Aug. 31 and runs through Thursday, Sept. 2.
