(WAND WEATHER)- Great weather is in the forecast for Central Illinois over the next few days.
The last of the showers exited this morning into Indiana. We'll enjoy a sun and cloud mix today with highs well into the 70s.
It'll be very comfortable tonight and tomorrow night as lows drop into the 50s!
Plenty of sunshine Friday will warm us to around 80°. We'll see a few more clouds Saturday.
While not a wash out, a few scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday night and Sunday.
Better rain chances arrive next week.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.