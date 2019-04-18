URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A fire at the Illini Union at the University of Illinois is under control.
An Illini-Alert was sent out Thursday morning around 6:30. The alert said to avoid the area, and anyone in the are should leave immediately.
According to the Urbana Fire Department, a fire started in the Einstein Bros. Bagels around 6:15 a.m.
WAND News learned the lower level of the Illini Union will be opening for lunch Thursday.
Qdoba and Blaze Pizza will open at 11 a.m. Garbanzo will open at 11:30. Wendy's will open at noon.
Einstein Bros. Bagels is closed until further notice.
University dining (Blue 41) will be open starting at lunch.
It's not clear how the fire started.
WAND News will update this story as new information becomes available.