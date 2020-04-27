RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A fire that damaged a Mexican restaurant and grocery story in Rantoul was intentionally set, authorities said.
A press release from Champaign County Crime Stoppers said the April 13 fire, which police reported seeing at about 12:43 a.m., occurred at Mi Pueblo Mexican Grocery Store, located in the 100 block of North Garrard St. Flames caused extensive damage to the building and its contents.
Authorities said three people were seen in the area on surveillance video captured just before the fire. Police have not yet identified them and their possible connection to the fire is unknown.
There was a second fire on the same date at Las Flores Incorporated, which is located next to Mi Pueblo. It's unclear if this fire might also have been intentionally set.
Anyone with information on the Mi Pueblo fire should contact Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-TIPS, using the Crime Stoppers website or accessing the P3 Tips mobile app.
