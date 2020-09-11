PARIS, Ill. (WAND) - A fire at a vacant building that used to be Johnson's Bait Shop in Paris is being considered suspicious.
Firefighters were called to the building at 720 Springfield Ave. around 7:15 a.m. Sept. 9.
The building has been vacant and dilapidated for years.
Crews saw smoke and flames inside, but did not enter, because the structure was falling apart.
They fought the fire from the outside for about two hours.
Due to the building being vacant with no connected utilities, the fire is being considered suspicious.
The cause in under investigation.
