SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Crews are responding to a fire in the area of grain bins Monday evening in Sangamon County.
Firefighters with the Springfield Firefighters Local 37 union said the grain bins are located at Old Jacksonville Road and Archer Elevator Road.
Crews responded and saw heavy black smoke. They said they are attacking a fire at a building connecting two grain bins.
The fire was reported to be out after 5:20 p.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.