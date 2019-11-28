URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A recycling center fire drew a firefighter response from multiple departments Thursday night.
The fire happened at 6:21 p.m. at Mack's Twin City Recycling, The News-Gazette said. The facility is located at 2808 N. Lincoln Ave. in north Urbana.
The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office has been asked by crews to send an investigator.
Responders remained on the scene at 7:30 p.m., the newspaper said.
A fire heavily damaged the same business in December 2013. Flames heavily damaged the building at that time, but it was rebuilt in the same place.