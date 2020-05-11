SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Sunday fire damaged a vacant Springfield house, responders said.
Crews said a call came in at 4:11 p.m. Sunday for a fire at 1611 E. Lawrence Ave. They arrived to find heavy fire and smoke.
Firefighters were able to quickly attack and extinguish the flames. There were no injuries.
The home was under renovation at the time.
A cause remains under investigation Monday.
(0) comments
