WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) - A fire at apartments in downtown Watseka leave residents homeless.
A few residents are living in a nearby motel, but will soon have to find a new home. The fire started early on June 5th at 5am and lasted for a few hours.
Wayne Shumpert, a resident at the apartment says he was sleeping when he started to feel hot. He soon woke up and saw smoke everywhere.
"I started smelling smoke when I woke up. I went to my living room and saw smoke going across my front window." said Shumpert.
Another resident, Riley Walters was woken up by a neighbor. She had to find her son in the midst of the smoke and carry him out of the fire.
The fire was finally put out after 17 other departments came to assist.
