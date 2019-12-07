LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - Lincoln Rural Fire Protection was dispatched to Holmes gain elevator for reports of smoke and flames.
When they arrived on the scene there was a heavy fire in the upper half of the dryer.
Lincoln Rural Fire Protection was assisted by Atlanta, Lincoln City, Hartsburg, Emdem, Armington, Beason, Chestnut, Logan County Paramedics, Middletown, Logan County Sheriff's deputies, Lincoln PD, and Logan Dispatch.
No injuries occurred during the operation. The cause has not been determined.