MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — Crews in Mattoon responded to a residential fire around 5:40 p.m. according to a release from the Mattoon Fire Department.
Heavy smoke and fire were showing from the first floor windows of the two-story structure. Fighters were able to contain the fire to its room of origin while searching for occupants. Neighbors reported that the house was being used by squatters but was otherwise unoccupied.
The fire is still under investigation but no injuries have been reported.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.