MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A fire in a Mattoon house burned a hole in a floor, firefighters say.
Mattoon crews got the call at about 5:53 p.m. Monday to 1213 Marshall Ave., where they found a fire on the main floor of the structure. Responders say a light set on a timer appeared to have shorted out and the breaker didn’t trip it, causing a fire to start.
The flames burned through the main level floor and moved into the basement – an unfinished part of the house. Damage included water in the basement area and scorched old wiring.
Firefighters say they had to break in some windows to allow ventilation in the house. They put in the fire out about 20 minutes after responding.
Investigators say the homeowners were not living in the home, as they were in the process of remodeling it to turn it into a rental property. There were no injuries.