CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Burning yard debris caused a garage to go up in flames on Sunday.
The Charleston Fire Department said they were called to the fire off of 7th Street at 3:24 PM. When crews arrived they found a two car detached garage on fire.
Firefighters were able to put out the flames quickly and found that a smoldering fire from burning weeds was too close to the garage and caused the fire.
The garage has some fire and smoke damage, but Charleston Fire said they were able to salvage most of the contents.
No one was hurt.