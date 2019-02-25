WINDSOR, Ill. (WAND) - The Windsor Fire Protection District saw a need in their community and the communities around them. The department noticed a decline in volunteer fire fighters.
Leaders within the Windsor Fire Protection District brain stormed and came up with a cadet training program. The program is designed to train the teens and get them prepared to jump right into being a fire fighter. Lt. Sonny Ross says the program teaches teens the basics of fire fighting, but also get them involved in their community.
"We have to keep encouraging these kids that this is something they can do and they need to do," explains Lt. Ross.
There are four cadets in the program. Each week cadets learn things like policy, fire behaviors, types of hoselines, water supply and auto extrication. Cadets have worked in their turnout gear training and doing some simulation to prepare for calls.
However, there is one cadet who stands a little shorter than the rest. Her name is Haylee Reynolds and she is the only girl cadet going through the program.
"She's jumped right in there with the guys. She had a few struggles early on, but she's pushed through those and worked hard," explains Lt. Ross.
The 17-year-old doesn't let anything stop her. Reynolds has been working hard, training and taking in all the information as it is given to her. She says, sometimes things can get overwhelming.
"I feel intimidated because I feel like I need to be up there with the boys," explains Reynolds.
Lt. Ross says Reynolds tends to be on the shy side, but he feels this program has helped her come out her shell. He also says Reynolds has been pushing hard and is setting an example.
"I have three daughters who are 10 and six. They are looking at her (Reynolds), they know she's in it. They want to know how she's doing. They don't ask how the other guys are doing they want to know how she did that night," explains Lt. Ross.
The Windsor Fire Protection District currently has two women on the department. Reynolds would make a third on the force.
Ross says it isn't uncommon to see women join the field, so seeing Reynolds eager and jumping right in makes for a great addition to the team.
"She doesn't like to be out front, so to see her push through. I've seen her develop more as a person. I'm really proud of her," explains Lt. Ross.
Reynolds says she wanted to be apart of the cadet program because she wanted to give back to her community. Eventually, Reynolds says she wants to get into the medical field, so being apart of this program will not only make an impact in her community, but could help her with her future.
The 17-year-old says a few classmates have come up and asked her about the program. She hopes other girls will look at her and think no matter what field it is, they can do whatever they put their minds too.
"I think that they are seeing me be the only girl with a bunch of boys and it's telling them that they are able to go out. Even if it's with fire fighting or a job that they are able to take the lead and be able to do that kind of stuff, and be able to put themselves out there," says Reynolds.
The cadets are expected to graduate in March.