DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) -- The Danville Fire Department responded to a fire to the local Applebee's restaurant at 5:22 a.m. Saturday morning.
Fire crews on scene were quickly able to extinguish the flames. They reported a light haze of smoke from the top of the tower at the front of the building.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No employees were at the restaurant during the fire and no one was injured. The restaurant will likely remain closed for several days. the expected cost of damage is estimated at 50,000 dollars.
WAND News will release details of the fire as soon as we learn that information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.