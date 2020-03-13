DECATUR. Ill. (WAND) - An investigation is underway after a fire damaged a garage and attic, according to the Decatur Fire Department.
On Friday morning, firefighters responded to the 3000 Block of Olympia Drive to a report of house fire.
When crews got on scene at 11:45 p.m. and found flames coming from the front of the house.
Firefighters knocked the flames down quickly and had the fire under control. They noted the fire only caused extensive damage to the garage, attic and a portion of the living area.
The homeowner told WAND News he was alerted by the alarms, but had no clue how it started.
He was able to escape safely.
It's estimated $50,000 in damages to the house and $15,000 to the contents in it.
No one was hurt and the fire remains under investigation by the Decatur Fire Investigations Bureau.