DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A home on Decatur's west side went up in flames on Tuesday morning.
The Decatur Fire Department was called to the 700 block of West Decatur Street around 6 a.m. for a home fire. WAND News was on scene a saw flames and smoke coming from the building.
Chief Jim Abbott says people were arguing before the West Decatur Street fire started.
"It's our understanding that there was an argument going on, and then right after the argument that's when the other occupant of the house started smelling smoke," Abbott said. "(He) had a lot of fire showing on his front porch. He jumped out of the window and escaped the fire."
This is the second fire in less than 24 hours that the department has responded to. On Monday, crews were called to a home fire just a few blocks away at the intersection of Monroe and Wood streets.
Fire officials say both fires are suspicious. They don't believe the fires are related.
Crews were still fighting the fire on West Decatur Street around 8 a.m.
A cause and damage amount were not yet determined. Check back at WAND News for details as they develop.