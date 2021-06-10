CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A person drove to a Champaign fire station seeking help late Thursday after shots were fired.
WAND News learned this information from Champaign's fire chief. Gunshots were fired in the area of Thompson Park.
A witness reported hearing at least 15 gunshots.
WAND News observed a heavy police presence along Bradley Avenue near a Champaign fire station.
Our crew is on the scene and is working to learn more. Details are limited at this time.
