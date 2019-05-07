DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Decatur Fire Chief Jeff Abbott is calling a Tuesday house fire suspicious.

A vacant house caught fire Tuesday afternoon near the intersection of William and Illinois streets. Abbott says crews arrived to find the front of the building involved.

A second alarm was issued and responders opened the roof to get at the fire. Crews were able to stop it from spreading to next-door houses.

There are no reported injuries. An exact cause is unknown at this time.

Crews were putting out embers and hot spots at the house after 2 p.m.

