WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) - Rural communities across central Illinois rely on volunteer fire departments to answer the call for help at a moment's notice. But many have been steadily losing firefighters every year.
Now, a new proposal could help recruit and retain firefighters in these vital roles.
In Warrensburg, Chief Keith Hackl told WAND News 20 years ago he had more than 30 volunteer firefighters on staff and today he has just 16. But he's hoping a new incentive program could change that.
"The fires are no different out here than they are anywhere else," Hackl explained.
But unlike bigger cities, there are no paid firefighters on his staff. Hackl relies solely on volunteers in town.
"But we're trying to get the young guys in to get them trained and it seems like when we get them trained, then they move on just for the fact of their jobs or their families moving somewhere else," Hackl said.
Its been tough to recruit and keep good volunteer firefighters, many of whom also work and have families.
"A lot of families you're working two jobs to make ends meet, and you don't have that free time like we once had to go volunteer your services," State Sen. Christopher Belt told WAND News.
This is why Belt is proposing a $500 annual tax credit for any volunteer firefighter in the state.
"its just something that the more we can give and put attractive to say 'hey you're not up here for nothing.' There is a little bit of incentive to come on and do a job," Hackl explained.
The chief offers a life insurance policy for Warrensburg firefighters. The department also pays for their training and gear. But he said adding this incentive could help him attract new young recruits.
"But if we can get that incentive to get them something, as I said, it's a group of maybe small things, but if we put them together it helps with that," Hackl said.
With more firefighters ready at a moment's notice, communities can sleep soundly knowing they're protected.
"It's about saving lives, it's about saving property and it gives people a peace of mind, a piece of calmness that you have somebody," Belt explained.
His bill, SB 3027, has passed out of committee and is expected to be debated on the Illinois Senate floor next week. WAND News will continue following this developing story.
