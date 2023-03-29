URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The Urbana Fire Department was dispatched to a Philo Rd. Burger King location Wednesday afternoon.
Units arrived to the restaurant just before 2 p.m. and found light smoke coming out of the front door with staff exiting the building.
Crews determined there was a fire in the wall near the entry. Additional units from Urbana and Champaign were dispatched to assist in battling the fire.
Crews exposed and extinguished the hidden fire in around 18 minutes. One firefighter suffered minor injuries that did not require medical transport.
The restaurant closed for the rest of the day and management told the department that company policy and procedure would determine the reopening.
The damage estimates are listed as approximately $40,000.
