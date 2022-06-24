SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- The Springfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 704 S Dirksen Parkway, Friday afternoon.
Seven units responded to the fire, and upon arrival Engine 5 reported visible smoke in the sky while en route and heavy fire on the front side of a 1 1/2 story commercial building.
Fire crews began making an offensive attack while other crews set up command.
Trucks assisted with overhaul and ventilation and the fire was extinguished in approximately 30 minutes.
According to firefighters one person was on scene at the beginning of the fire, a mechanic that worked there. He stated that he started to smell smoke, and saw smoke as he stepped outside.
The mechanic reported he found the fire in a closet inside and attempted to extinguish it with a fire extinguisher. He stated that he discharged the extinguisher in the closet, but it kept burning, so he called 911.
Crews say the building suffered some moderate fire damage with smoke and water damage throughout.
There was also a pickup truck in the work bay. Battalion 2 could not determine if it was damaged.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
