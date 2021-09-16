MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a 2-story structure fire late Wednesday evening.
According to officials, the department was dispatched at 9:39 p.m. to a possible structure fire at 10th and Moultrie.
Crews arrived at 920 Moultrie at approximately 9:43 p.m. and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the first and second floors of the structure.
Crews deployed 2- 1.75" handlines and began attacking the fire, while others searched the house and found it was not occupied.
Neighbors later advised the department that the structure had been vacant for some time.
There was heavy smoke and fire damage resulting from the fire, and no injuries were reported.
All units cleared the scene at approximately 1:45 a.m.
The fire remains under investigation by Mattoon Fire Investigators and the Illinois State Fire Marshall.
