MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A section of roof at Neal Hall on Lake Land College caught fire on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire crews responded to Neal Hall around 2:50 p.m. in Mattoon on the campus.
The fire was isolated to a section of roof on the building. Firefighters were able to put out the fire and are assessing the damage.
Currently the roof was being replaced and the contractors who were working on the roof project escapped the building with no injuries.
There were no students or staff on campus when the fire broke out.
Neal Hall houses a nursing lab, 2-D and 3-D art labs, a music classroom, a biology lab and greenhouse, an earth science lab and general education classrooms.
No other details have been released at this time.