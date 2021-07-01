DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Decatur Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 7:21 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to officials, fire crews arrived at 8 Allen Bend Dr. around 7:25 a.m. to a report of a basement fire.
Upon arrival, crews found smoke coming from the rear of the residence.
Engine 6 was the first crew on the scene and began working to extinguish the fire by pulling a 1 ¾ hand line for fire attack into the basement through the rear walk out door.
An Engine 1 crew was assigned to assist the Engine 6 crew in the basement, and the Engine 3 crew was assigned water supply to Engine 6.
After the fire was extinguished, Truck 1 and Truck 2 crews opened all windows and set two electric fans for positive pressure ventilation.
Battalion Chief May completed the investigation, and determined it to be unintentional.
The estimated damage cost is approximately $10,000.
