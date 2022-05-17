SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Local 37 Professional Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire.
Firefighters responded to an active fire in the 300 block of Nicholas Rd.
At this time no other information has been released.
Fire crews advise to avoid the area.
WAND will continue to update this story as it develops.
