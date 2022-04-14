PARIS, Ill. (WAND)- Firefighters have confirmed they are on the scene of a active fire in Paris, Illinois.
Fire crews are currently working to extinguish a fire at Milk Specialties and have advised anyone nearby to avoid the South Main area.
WAND is working to learn more details regarding the fire, and will continue to update this post with the latest information.
