LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) - The Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responded to two separate vehicle fire on Tuesday.
The department said the first one was a semi trailer that caught fire at the 115 southbound mile marker on Interstate 55. Sherman Fire Protection District was called in to assist with the fire, while Middletown Fire Department covered the station while crews worked to put the fire out.
The second fire was at the 133 southbound mile marker on I-55. Crews found a service van fully engulfed when they arrived. Atlanta Fire Department was called into help crews fight the fire.
According to the department, they were called out on three other calls on Tuesday. No details about those calls were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.