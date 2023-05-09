CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The Champaign Fire Department quickly extinguished a fire at a single-family home on N. Russell St. Tuesday afternoon.
A passerby reported a fire on the exterior of the single-story home. Once on scene, fire crews saw moderate smoke coming from the rear of the home. A single hose line was deployed to extinguish the fire.
No injuries were reported on the scene and the occupants were not home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is accidental and has been attributed to damage to the exterior electrical wiring of the home.
