DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A woman was rescued from an apartment fire in Decatur late Thursday night, according to the Decatur Fire Department.
Crews arrived on scene just before 11 P.M. Thursday. The department says, they were dispatched to an apartment off of North Water Street.
When crews arrived they found heavy smoke coming from the lower level apartment. When crews made entry they found fire in the kitchen.
A female, who lived on the opposite side of the apartment on fire, was rescued through a window by firefighters. She was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and is expected to be okay.
Fire crews say the person who lived in the apartment that caught fire ran from the scene and did not return.
Crews were able to get the fire contained quickly. According to the department, smoke detectors in the building were not functioning.
The cause of the fire was unattended cooking on the stove.