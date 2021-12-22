CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Fire crews were called out to a structure fire early Wednesday, morning.
According to officials the Charleston Fire Department was dispatched to 629 W Elm Lot 159 in Charleston and upon arrival crews found heavy fire coming out of a bedroom window.
Authorities report all occupants of the home were able to escape safely, only one resident was treated for smoke inhalation on the scene.
Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, and remained on scene until around 6 a.m.
Officials say due to the heavy fire damage to a bedroom and smoke and heat damage throughout the rest of the home, the residents will be displaced.
The Charleston Fire Department was assisted by, Charleston Police Dept, Coles-Moultrie County 911, Ameren CIPS, and Coles – Moultrie Electrical Cooperative.
This fire remains under investigation.
